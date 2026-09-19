Vucic Warns: Europe is in for a Real Hell

The President of Serbia Alexander Vučić expressed full and unconditional agreement with the statement of the former Czech Prime Minister and leader of the opposition in the Czech Republic, Andrej Babis, who a few days ago warned that Europe is in for a real “hell“. During an official address to the media in Belgrade, the Serbian head of state stressed that the political and economic crisis on the Old Continent has reached levels that threaten to destroy social peace in a number of European countries.

Vučić noted that Serbia is doing everything possible to isolate its economy from negative trends, but acknowledged that full autonomy is impossible due to the deep connection of regional markets with those in Western Europe.

Energy insecurity and deindustrialization

According to the Serbian leader, the main factors for the upcoming crisis are the wrong strategic decisions in the energy sector and the progressive deindustrialization of leading economies such as Germany and France. Vučić added that high prices for raw materials and geopolitical confrontation are putting businesses on the verge of bankruptcy, and ordinary citizens – facing unbearable living costs.

“Andrej Babis is a pragmatic and experienced politician. When he says hell is coming, he means the economic collapse and the loss of competitiveness of the whole of Europe in front of the US and Asia. We must be prepared for the worst-case scenario,“ commented Vucic