The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned the British chargé d'affaires in Moscow, Danny Dholakia, to officially express its protest against the “further increase in London's arms supplies” for Kiev, Reuters reported, citing a statement from the Russian diplomatic ministry, BTA reported.

The text states that by sending more weapons to Ukraine “London places itself in the position of an accomplice in the bloody atrocities of the Kiev regime, which cannot be defined in any other way than as terrorism and war crimes“.

Great Britain says it stands “shoulder to shoulder“ with Ukraine and that it adheres to its commitment to provide Kiev with the necessary military equipment.

Russia currently does not have an ambassador in London and relations between the two countries are extremely tense, Reuters notes.

Moscow officially announced last month that it had recalled its ambassador to Britain, Andrei Kelin. This has led to media speculation that Russia is downgrading its diplomatic relations with Britain, but Moscow has denied this.

Meanwhile, Russia's Defense Ministry said that Moscow's forces had hit two cargo ships and a tanker in Ukrainian Black Sea ports on Monday, Reuters reported.

A statement from the Russian Defense Ministry said that the cargo ships were hit in the port of Yuzhny and in the open waters of the Black Sea, and the tanker was hit in the port of Odessa.

The ministry said that all three vessels were used to supply the Ukrainian army.

Reuters notes that this information cannot be independently confirmed.