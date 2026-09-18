A Russian ship fired missiles at a Danish military helicopter. Copenhagen responds: speeds up new aid package for Ukrain

The Danish government said it was speeding up a new aid package for Ukraine in response to an incident in which a Danish military helicopter was nearly hit by flares fired by a Russian frigate, Reuters reported.

Denmark said on Monday that a Russian warship had fired flares without warning at a Danish helicopter that was trying to film the vessel in international waters.

Moscow said the helicopter had been making dangerous maneuvers near the Russian frigate.

Copenhagen said it was providing 1.8 billion Danish kroner ($276 million) for air defense in Ukraine.

“If the Russians think they can scare us… "then our response is to increase our support for Ukraine faster than we intended," Defense Minister Jeppe Brus told reporters after a meeting with lawmakers.

Denmark has been among Ukraine's most active supporters since the start of Russia's large-scale invasion in 2022 and is one of its leading financial sponsors per capita.

"If anyone thinks they can force us to limit our support for Ukraine, they are mistaken," Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said.

The Russian frigate that fired flares at a Danish military helicopter did not issue a warning or make radio contact beforehand, Danish Defense Minister Jeppe Brus told Reuters a few days ago.

The Russian ambassador to Copenhagen, Vladimir Barbin, made a statement after as the army of NATO member Denmark reported an incident in which flares almost hit the helicopter.

"I demanded that the Danish side take the necessary measures to prevent such incidents in the future and handed over a note of protest on this occasion," Barbin said, quoted by RIA Novosti.

When asked about the case, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that he did not have details and could not comment.

Barbin also noted to RIA Novosti that he had filed a complaint about a similar incident last year. "In September 2025, during a meeting at the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, I was forced to draw attention to the dangerous overflights and low-altitude flight of a Danish Air Force helicopter over the large anti-submarine ship "Vice Admiral Kulakov" on August 27, the ambassador said.

Such maneuvers create a risk of collision and could interfere with the technical activities of the relevant Russian warship, he added, noting that at that moment the helicopter did not establish radio contact and did not respond to warning signals.