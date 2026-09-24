Turkey plans first offshore wind project in 2027

Turkey's first large-scale offshore wind project could generate investments of about 3 billion USD and give a boost to a number of related sectors - from construction and power infrastructure to shipbuilding and maritime transport. This was stated by the President of the Turkish Wind Energy Association (TÜREB) İbrahim Erden during the international exhibition WindEnergy Hamburg, Daily Sabah and Anadolu Agency reported.

The planned first offshore project will have a capacity of 1 gigawatt (GW) and will be implemented according to the Turkish model for YEKA renewable energy zones. Nearly half of the expected investment of 3 billion USD will be directed towards the wind turbines themselves. The remaining funds will be needed for power infrastructure, construction activities, logistics and other components of the project.

The tender is expected in early 2027.

Turkey plans to announce the procedure for its first offshore wind tender by the end of 2026, and the bidding itself is expected in the first quarter of 2027. Deputy Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Zafer Demircan announced that the project is already attracting the attention of international investors, equipment manufacturers and companies specializing in the construction of offshore wind farms.

In preparing the regulatory and investment framework, Turkish authorities have held consultations with more than 44 institutions and organizations, as well as countries with experience in offshore wind energy such as the United Kingdom, Denmark and Germany.

Companies from Germany, Denmark and China have shown interest in future projects, while the United Arab Emirates is among the potential financial investors. Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Four potential areas

The Turkish Ministry of Energy has already identified four areas with potential for offshore wind energy development – in the Gulf of Saros and around the islands of Gökçeada and Bozcaada, as well as around Edremit.

Ankara’s strategic goal is to have 5 GW of offshore wind capacity in the country by 2035.

The plans are part of a much larger transformation of Turkey’s electricity sector. The country’s total installed capacity now exceeds 125 GW, with around 63% coming from renewable energy sources. Wind power alone is over 15 GW.

By 2035, Turkey plans to have a total wind and solar power capacity of 120 GW, while at the same time investing around $30 billion in electricity transmission infrastructure.