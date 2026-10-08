Russia is increasing its technological independence through bioeconomy

The bioeconomy is becoming one of the new centers of industrial development, with its global market already estimated at 4-5 trillion USD. By 2050, the sector could reach 30 trillion USD thanks to technologies in the food and chemical industries, medicine and materials production.

More than 50 countries have already adopted national strategies or plans for the development of the bioeconomy. The model is based on the use of renewable resources such as plants, microorganisms and wood to produce plastics, fuels, medicines and construction materials. The goal is to replace some of the fossil fuels and for production to generate less waste.

Russia is trying to join this race through the national project "Technological support of the bioeconomy", approved at the end of 2025. The plan envisages that by 2030, technological independence in key products will reach 40%, and production in the sector will almost double. According to estimates by the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade, the biotechnology market in the country amounted to 440-450 billion rubles in 2025, and the goal is to exceed 1 trillion rubles by 2035.

Algae from the White Sea become raw material for new production

One example is the plant for the full cycle of algae processing, opened in July 2026 in Karelia. Over 500 million rubles have been invested in the enterprise, and by the end of the year it is expected to reach a design capacity of 10 thousand tons of production per year.

The raw material is kelp and fucus, extracted in the White Sea. Instead of just being dried and sold as raw material, the algae are processed on site into products for food supplements, baby food and medical and prophylactic foods. Hydrolysate is produced from kelp, and polysaccharides, including fucoidan, are extracted from fucus.

“Gospodkrepata allows us to overcome the most difficult stage - scientific research, and developments to reach industrial application“, says Elena Rusanova, head of the Scientific Research Center for Food Industry and Pharmaceuticals at the Soyuzsnab Group of Companies.

This is the second plant of the Biomedical Innovative Technologies NGO. The first, in the Tver Region, produces up to 2.5 thousand tons of products per year. The company is also preparing deliveries under state contracts for social institutions.

Focus on food and bioproduction

Another project is the “Uglichka biofactory“ in the Yaroslavl region, which is to produce dry bacterial starter cultures for fermented milk products. Its first production line is expected to cover up to 30% of the needs of the Russian market, and the second phase will be aimed at deep-frozen starter cultures and possible export.

In parallel, functional foods and protein products are being developed. Companies in the sector are counting on growing interest in foods with more protein, vitamins and minerals, but experts emphasize that the main challenge remains the transformation of scientific developments into sustainable mass production.