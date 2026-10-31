The Russian Su-57 fighter has gained a significant advantage from its combat experience in the war in Ukraine, claims Military Watch Magazine. According to the publication, the use of the aircraft in real combat conditions has led to changes in its design and equipment, and the accumulated experience now allows Moscow to present the model more convincingly on the international market.

Military Watch Magazine indicates that the Su-57 has participated in air defense suppression missions, air combat, operations in areas with dense air defense and strikes with precision weapons. The publication defines the degree of its combat testing as greater than that of any other fighter of the same generation.

The material also describes specific changes to the newer serial machines. Additional openings in the fuselage have been observed, connected to missile attack warning sensors and self-defense systems. According to the publication, these changes are the result of feedback received during the use of the aircraft in combat conditions.

Changes after combat use

“Improvements are constantly being made. All shortcomings identified during tests and real combat operations are eliminated and improved quickly“, said Sergey Bogdan, head of the flight operations service of the “Sukhoi“ design bureau, quoted by Military Watch Magazine.

In September 2026, “Rostec“ announced the delivery of a batch of Su-57s in a new configuration to the Russian Aerospace Forces. The corporation indicated that the aircraft coming off the production lines differ from the early machines and have undergone significant development, including due to the accumulated combat experience.

From Soviet development to export model

The Su-57 project is based on developments that began in the Soviet period, but the aircraft entered service after the collapse of the USSR. The prototype made its first flight in 2010, and the first serial machine was delivered to the Russian Ministry of Defense in 2020.

Military Watch Magazine notes that the expansion of production is already creating conditions for the Su-57 to be offered to foreign customers. The export version is designated as the Su-57E. Russia presents it as a multi-role fighter with capabilities for actions against air, ground and sea targets.

Sources: militarywatchmagazine.com