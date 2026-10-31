Kremlin rejects general ceasefire, accepts peace on its own terms

The Kremlin continues to reject proposals for a general ceasefire along the front line and insists on a peaceful settlement that meets Russian military objectives. This is what the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) wrote in its assessment of the development of the war in Ukraine.

On October 29, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia does not want a temporary ceasefire, but will only accept a peace agreement.

„Russia does not want a temporary ceasefire, but will only accept a peaceful settlement of the conflict“,

is the position presented by Peskov.

Moscow has rejected such a format since Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky proposed a ceasefire in March 2025. On March 11 of the same year, Ukraine and the United States reached an agreement on an immediate 30-day ceasefire along the entire front line. Two days later, Russian President Vladimir Putin rejected the proposal.

Local ceasefire near Oleshki

Against this backdrop, on October 30, an official Ukrainian delegation arrived in the occupied town of Oleshki in the Kherson region. The trip took place via Gomel in Belarus and Anapa in Russia, and the aim was to support the humanitarian ceasefire in the area.

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubynets said that the two sides have been observing the local ceasefire for 80 hours. It has been in effect since the morning of October 27. Lubinets and Russian Ombudsman Yana Lantratova reported that the routes in Oleshki have been completely demined, allowing humanitarian convoys to enter the town.

In the afternoon of October 30, the transportation of civilians who wish to evacuate to territories controlled by Ukraine began. Data on compliance with the ceasefire and demining were presented by the two ombudsmen.

„Novaya Gazeta“ stops working

In its assessment, ISW also links the refusal of a general ceasefire to the Kremlin's broader policy of controlling the information space. The independent Russian media „Novaya Gazeta“ announced that it would cease operations on November 9 after a series of actions by the Russian authorities.

The editorial office stated that the authorities and special services had forced the team to stop working, and in their words, they had practically “killed“ the publication. In recent years, “Novaya Gazeta“ had been deprived of the opportunity to receive donations, its printing press was confiscated, and the publication, editors and journalists were declared foreign agents. This was followed by searches of the editorial office and the home of the editor-in-chief, as well as forced vacating the office in Moscow.

According to ISW, after the start of the full-scale war, and especially after the “Wagner“ mutiny in June 2023, the Kremlin has intensified censorship on the Internet and the media.

Sources: news.bg