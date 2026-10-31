CEC expects results from runoff by November 4

The Central Election Commission expects to announce the results of the runoff of the presidential elections by Wednesday, November 4 at the latest. The second round will be held on November 1.

This was stated by CEC spokesperson Stoyanka Balova on Nova TV. According to her, the commission hopes that processing will be completed faster compared to the first round, since the receipts from the machine voting will be counted more quickly.

CEC with instructions for machine voting

„We really hope that this time it will be faster, given that the receipts will now be counted much faster. So by Wednesday at the latest there will be results“, said Stoyanka Balova.

When using a machine, voters must place the card with the chip up and wait to hear a click. Then the ballot will be displayed on the screen, which in the runoff will be only on one page.

After marking the preference, the choice will be displayed on the next screen. The voter must press the “vote“ button in the lower right corner and wait for the sound signal to print the receipt. The card should not be removed before the screen shows that the process is complete.

The CEC has sent instructions to the mayors of municipalities and district election commissions to pay attention to the section commissions to remind voters to wait for the entire process. In the first round, it lasted about 45 seconds, and the expectation is that this time it will be shorter.

According to Balova, after the first round, there were no reports of voters who were unable to vote by machine. As part of the awareness campaign, citizens visited the CEC to try out the voting method in advance.

Sources: news.bg