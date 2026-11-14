Fatal beds: Medline reports 7 deaths and 35 serious injuries

Medline has received reports of seven deaths and 35 serious injuries linked to potential risks involving its beds, mattresses and accessories. The data are current as of November 8, 2026, and were disclosed by the company in an update on the product recall.

On October 14, Medline began recalling, discontinuing sales of and exiting the market for all Medline-brand beds. The measure covers homecare, bariatric and long-term care facility beds, as well as their associated bed rails, mattresses, remote controls, motor assemblies, accessories and replacement parts.

Fire and entrapment risks

According to the company, electrical components can overheat under certain circumstances, including overloading, blocked mechanisms or motors, a damaged remote control, liquid ingress, the use of extension cords or unapproved accessories. Overheating can cause smoke, sparks, melting, burning or fire.

A separate risk is associated with the use of accessories, a person lying on the remote control, as well as loose or unstable bed rails. Under such circumstances, entrapment or suffocation may occur, potentially leading to serious injury or death.

Earlier information from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration cited two deaths and 16 serious injuries as of October 20. Medline’s new data, current as of November 8, show a higher number of reports received. This is a change over time in the reported cases, not necessarily a contradiction between the two announcements.

What consumers should do

Following the October 24 update, affected beds may remain in use until they are repaired or replaced, but only if specific restrictions are followed. Medline recommends unplugging the bed from the electrical outlet and plugging it in only when a change in the patient’s position is needed. Extension cords must not be used, and whenever possible, a second person should be present when the bed is used or moved.

Some beds can be repaired. If a product cannot be repaired, the company provides for replacement or a full or partial refund of the purchase price. These options may be available for certain beds, mattresses, bed rails and accessories purchased within the past five years. Medline warns against attempting repairs or modifications independently.

For questions about the recall, the company lists the telephone number 1-800-950-0128, option 7. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration continues to monitor the case and publish updates as new significant information is received.

Sources: streetinsider.com, cbsnews.com