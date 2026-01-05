Protest in Sofia against US actions in Venezuela and the prosecution of President Maduro

A protest against the US actions in Venezuela and the capture of President Maduro was held in front of the monument to the national hero of Venezuela, Simon Bolivar, in Sofia, BNT reported.

Organizers are the Bulgaria-Venezuela Friendship Association and the Bulgaria-Cuba Friendship Association.

People condemned Donald Trump's actions in the Latin American country and called for respect for international law.

"The Cuban government categorically condemns these actions and calls for respect for international law and for the cessation of threats that endanger peace in the Latin American region," commented the Ambassador of Cuba to Bulgaria, H.E. Marieta Garcia Jordan.