Bozhidar Bozhanov: The presidential candidate must be supported beyond the narrow party cores

The presidential candidacy of “We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria“ will be supported not only by the coalition, but also by civil formations, opinion leaders and other political forces. This was stated in “Your Day” on NOVA NEWS by the MP from the PG of “Democratic Bulgaria” Bozhidar Bozhanov.

According to him, speculations about division and conflicts in the coalition are unfounded. “Every intrigue that is currently being launched about some division, disputes, disagreement and so on is unfounded. This is the most important thing that voters need to hear“, he pointed out. And he confirmed that he was talking about the general coalition "Continuing Change - Democratic Bulgaria" and stated that this position has not changed in the last year.

Regarding a possible candidacy of Andrey Gyurov, Bozhanov commented that the decision depends on him. "When, how and whether it will happen are questions that Andrey Gyurov will answer. We have repeatedly given a positive assessment of his work as acting prime minister and his political qualities," he stated.

Bozhanov added that if Gyurov decides to run, this would be logical, but the final decision will be made by the party bodies. According to him, the most important quality of the future president is the ability to seek support outside his own party. "When going to presidential elections, parties should step back a bit. "The candidate who seeks support outside the narrow party cores is important," Bojanov said.

On the topic of GERB and the possibility of a joint presidential candidacy, Bojanov said that this is a decision that Boyko Borisov's party must make on its own. "How GERB will act and what work they will do is their decision. We do not interfere with them and we have no communication on this issue," he pointed out.

Bojanov also commented on the possibility of a constitutional complaint against the budget, stating that this is not a long-term solution. "The constitutional attack on the budget or its individual parts is not a lasting solution. It is more important to have institutional balance and for the next president to be a corrective to the government," he said.