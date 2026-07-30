A mausoleum of an influential citizen from the late Roman era of Perperikon has been discovered

A large stone mausoleum of an influential resident of ancient Perperikon is the first significant discovery of this year's archaeological season of the Holy City. The excavations have been going on for almost a month, and the find provides new information about the development of the cult complex during the late Roman era, reports bTV.

According to archaeologist Nikolay Ovcharov, the mausoleum is the eleventh discovered so far in the so-called Area Sacra - the sacred zone of Perperikon. The circular structure is about eight meters in diameter and dates back to the 3rd-5th century, when the most influential citizens of the city were buried in such mausoleums.

Archaeologists have discovered a preserved entrance with a stone threshold, oriented towards the main street leading to the Acropolis. According to Prof. Ovcharov, this confirms that the southern quarter of Perperikon was entirely dedicated to religious and funerary rituals.

So far, 11 round mausoleums, several rectangular tombs and six temples have been studied in the area. It is this concentration of cult buildings that is the reason archaeologists called the complex Areia Sacra, by analogy with the sacred spaces in Ancient Rome.

Excavations also show that in the 6th century, after the adoption of Christianity, the site retained its sacred character. Then the largest early Christian basilica in the Rhodope Mountains was built on the complex – a three-nave temple about 40 meters long, which was partially restored during the last archaeological season.

The team is also working on a medieval settlement from the 13th century, built on the ruins of ancient buildings. Under it, archaeologists expect to discover even earlier buildings and cult facilities.

Among the interesting finds is a rock tomb, the structure of which strongly resembles the famous tomb at Tatul. According to Prof. Ovcharov, it was probably visible above the ground and may testify to an even earlier stage in the development of the sanctuary.

The archaeological season at Perperikon is just entering its active phase. So far, only a small part of the planned terrain has been explored, and scientists expect new significant discoveries that will complement the history of one of the most important archaeological sites in Bulgaria.