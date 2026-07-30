Ninova: Yotova refused the veto and legitimized the most antisocial and debt budget in history

"President Yotova did not veto the law on the state budget. Her arguments are absolutely unprofessional and sucked out of her fingers", points out the leader of "Nepokorna Bulgaria" Kornelia Ninova and explains:

1. The budget guaranteed financial stability. This is absurd. A budget with a deficit of 5.7% and an increase in debt to 37 billion euros is anything but financial stability. The BNB, the Fiscal Council, all economists warned of the opposite. This budget is pro-crisis, pro-inflationary and is leading us into a debt spiral.

2. Yotova will not veto it because "Bulgaria must work with the new currency - the euro." Well, this is already a big statement. Bulgaria has been working with the new currency euro since the beginning of the year. How does Radev's budget change this?

3. Yotova did not impose a veto because she complied with the "recommendations of the EU Council for limiting the deficit". Well, how limiting, as this budget increases it to 5.7%, in violation of the Maastricht criteria and the Bulgarian law on public finances. There is also a punitive procedure for excessive deficit of the European Commission!

There is not a single meaningful word in Yotova's reasoning. But on the other hand, with the promulgation of the budget, she guarantees the following:

1. 430,000 people working on a minimum wage have a frozen income of 620 euros. Add the people whose income is affected by it, such as personal assistants, etc., and it becomes about 600,000. However, directors on company boards with salaries of several thousand euros remained unaffected.

2. 238,051 working Bulgarians will have less than 20 days of leave. But MPs have over 45 days.

3. Maternity, child, and money for children with disabilities are frozen. But the salaries of the president, prime minister, and MPs have been increased to over 10,000 euros.

4. Contrary to the promise that taxes would not be raised, vignettes, excise taxes, and social security contributions were raised, but the gambling bosses were not touched.

5. The transport, construction, and pharmaceutical lobbies are being richly funded.

6. Billions are being thrown at second-hand weapons and anonymous military projects.

Madam President saw none of this in the budget. She found no reason to return the most antisocial, oligarchic, grave and debt-ridden budget. This is an irresponsible and shameful attitude towards the people and the state.