Assoc. Prof. Kiselova: The government in office should not be defined as a caretaker government

The country may find itself in a constitutional deadlock if none of the senior officials from the "House Book" agree to head the caretaker government.

Constitutional changes and the "House Book"

"If we go back 2 years, we discussed the situation that it is possible to reach an impasse in which each of the senior officials would give up the "House Book". All those who were elected after the constitutional changes came into force should not refuse, because they know that this is part of their job description. In terms of the bank - the governors and deputy governors of the Bulgarian National Bank, this would mean termination of the mandate", said the former Speaker of the National Assembly Assoc. Prof. Natalia Kiselova in the studio of "Denyat ON AIR".

She explained that with the Speaker of the National Assembly it is special, because he cannot be a candidate for a member of parliament for the next term.

"Starting with the exclusion method, it may turn out that the reserve is in the Ombudsman and his deputy and in the chairmen and deputy chairmen of the Chamber of Accounts. Nazaryan's colleagues said that she would refuse, but I have not heard it from her. And here is a reservation too, because when we talk about the Speaker of the National Assembly, this is a position that has a potential of 239 MPs and when I talked to colleagues, I told them that this is a possible outcome", added Assoc. Prof. Kiselova on the air of Bulgaria ON AIR.

In her words, "the Constitution did not provide for consent" from the indicated candidates.

"The head of state is behaving in a diplomatic manner, but neither those who changed the Constitution, nor now those who insisted on early elections, have a solution to this case. I do not want us to end up in a situation where we say: "Well, this government can hold elections". For me, this is not a correct reading of the constitutional text. The government in office should not be defined as a caretaker government," she is categorical.

What is the possible date for the elections

Assoc. Prof. Kiselova emphasized that the head of state is bound by several prerequisites.

"First, the Constitution has a deadline between the scheduling and holding of elections. Secondly, it is bound by the fact that the elections must be held on a Sunday. The first Sunday in April is Palm Sunday and Easter for Catholics, and the following Sunday is Easter for Orthodox Christians. I assume that the president spoke with representatives of the parliamentary groups during the consultations. There were several requests, one of which was for the election day itself to be a longer day. The time changes to March 28 versus March 29," she further commented.

Machine voting

"The CEC never asked to conduct an audit to silence those opponents who believe that there may be a discrepancy between the voting method and the final result. This check should have been about 15%, so that we could say that the results were objective. When the machines were first implemented, there was an outflow of voters, and now the pressure is again in a certain direction. The genesis of the problem lies in the members of the CEC," added the former Speaker of the National Assembly.

For her, good training should come first.