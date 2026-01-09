SO: Pedestrians should be careful of "black ice"

The road situation in Sofia is normal, and traffic is carried out in winter conditions, reports the Sofia Municipality.

At night, the teams involved in cleaning the capital from snow have treated with anti-icing mixtures the streets on which public transport operates, as well as the municipal roads connecting the settlements in the municipality.

The roads in the “Vitosha“ Nature Park – – – – – – – Boyana – Zlatni mostove– have also been sanded. Currently, the snow removal in "Vrabnitsa" and the spreading of mixtures on the inner-quarter streets in "Ovcha kupel" and "Kremikovtsi" continue. The teams will continue their work during the day. City transport operates all its routes.

The Sofia Municipality calls on pedestrians to be careful when moving around the city due to the risk of icing and the appearance of so-called “black ice“.

"Drivers should only take to the road in well-equipped vehicles with winter tires and drive at a speed appropriate for winter conditions. We remind the managers of commercial establishments and residential buildings to clean the adjacent parts of the sidewalks to the buildings," the municipality reminds.