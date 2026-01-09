Political scientist: There is no configuration for a stable government in this parliament

Today it became clear that President Rumen Radev will hand over the first exploratory mandate under the Constitution on Monday. Something else also became clear - the largest parliamentary force will return the mandate immediately, the moment it receives it.

Is there any chance at all of forming a government within this National Assembly and how will the big intrigue be resolved - the case of the next caretaker cabinet and caretaker prime minister?

On these topics in the program “Interview of the Day“ says political scientist and university lecturer Hristo Panchugov.

„If we observe the sociological surveys at this point, a significant part of the parties in parliament are hovering around the edge of entering the next National Assembly. This is especially true if we take into account the possibility of increased voter turnout, which sociologists have been talking about since December. This means that parties such as „Velicie“, „Vazrazhdane“, MECH, and at least the BSP, are around the edge of the 4 percent barrier. For them, continuing the life of this parliament would be the best option – this provides peace, subsidy and political time“, he said.

„The problem, however, is that there is no configuration that would create even a stable minority that could withstand pressure. We saw this clearly during the protests“ – Panchugov also believes.

During the consultations with the head of state, all parties talked about elections. If it comes to a third exploratory term, however, what would the election of the president show us?

„We are trying very hard to guess about some signs, because Bulgarian politics has long been, unfortunately, not full of content. Citizens are hoping for some signal, something to “glow“. In my opinion, the main question before the president is not so much who he will hand over the third term, but whether he will take the decisive step and announce his own political project – that is, whether he will run in the elections“, explained Panchugov.

According to him, at the moment the president has no will to be an intermediary in forming a majority. On the contrary – he openly supported the protests and tried to recognize them as a continuation of his own “fight against the mafia“, which Panchugov described as “inadequate“.