Alexander Tomov: The BSP Congress reopens the issue of the coalition and the government

There will be a congress in which there will be quite a few candidates, certainly two or three. After what has happened at the moment, the problem of the coalition is reopening - will there be one, what will it be, who will participate in it, since here the question rests on the government itself, on the BSP's policy itself. This was said in the studio of “Speak Now” by the leader of “Bulgarian Social Democracy - Euro-Left” and coalition partner in “BSP - United Left” Alexander Tomov in a comment on the decision of the BSP National Council to hold a party congress before the elections.

"And obviously, there will be a congress that will not be so easy. The question is whether at this congress the BSP, first, will express some alternative program to the current government, second - whether it will set a larger coalition”, he noted, quoted by BNT.

According to Tomov, there is a great risk in the BSP Congress being held before the elections.

"Ultimately, it is about a new leader, a program with which he will be elected leader, a coalition policy that will be A, B or C - we will not know this until February 8. And where is the risk? The risk is that the elections will be at the end of March and the beginning of April. The difference between the Congress and the campaign itself is very small - a month and a half until the elections, and the campaign itself will literally be a month behind."

"The moment, of course, is that there will be a movement in the left space. The question remains open about the president. Will he appear or not. Because this is also a big risk and a difficult task for him. Because if he withdraws from the presidential power at this moment, especially if Mrs. Yotova appears, and the presidential institution itself will be very much weakened. At a time when we do not have a regular government, we do not have a parliament - the risk is serious. So from what I listen and hear, it is that, indeed, the head of state has a difficult task."