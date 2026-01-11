Rosen Karadimov: Dialogue and market mechanisms are the key to a stable food market

The only way to achieve a horizontal effect on an entire market, which has severe deformations in its foundation, such as the food market, is through dialogue and market mechanisms. This is the approach that the Commission for the Protection of Competition chose and practice has shown that it works. The first days of the introduction of the euro are passing without shocks, thanks to the joint work with the executive branch, the Competition Commission and the National Revenue Agency. This was stated by the Chairman of the Competition Commission, Assoc. Prof. Rosen Karadimov, in “Week 150“ on BNR, quoted by the press center of the CPC.

According to him, the CPC has chosen to launch a large-scale sector analysis of the food market instead of carrying out show inspections in large retail outlets and imposing huge sanctions. “Our goal is to see the whole picture in the sector. Without seeing the problems at their root, it is very difficult to combat superstructure phenomena“, said Assoc. Prof. Karadimov. After the Commission for the Protection of Competition launched the study with a study of prices in large retail chains, it will now request detailed information from small stores - the so-called traditional trade.

The emphasis is on how many times for the whole of 2025 and in detail for December 2025 and January 2026, suppliers have raised the delivery prices of stores. Karadimov emphasized that under the agreement that the CPC signed with the CPC and the NRA at the beginning of its mandate, the Commission will provide the collected information to the revenue agency so that it can carry out the relevant inspections under the Euro Adoption Act. “In the presence of indications of unfair trade practices or abuse of a dominant position, the CPC will take action and exercise its powers to the full extent“, said Assoc. Prof. Karadimov.

The Chairman of the CPC also commented on the on-site inspections that the Commission carries out in connection with an investigation into suspected cartel in public procurement for the supply of food to hospitals. “One of the most serious manifestations of the violation of the competitive environment are the so-called cartels or prohibited agreements. Bid manipulations damage not only the fiscal system, but also all social systems of the state such as healthcare, education“,”,”, Assoc. Prof. Karadimov emphasized.

He stated that in the event of a cartel being established, the CPC will intervene with all its might – the sanction is up to 10% of the company's turnover for the previous year, and the violator will no longer have the right to participate in public procurement. ”In bid manipulations, there are no negotiations. There is a huge difference in the approach. If an entire sector is structurally problematic and a quick result needs to be achieved, dialogue and self-regulation are the right approach”, was categorical the Chairman of the CPC Assoc. Prof. Karadimov.