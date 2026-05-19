The physician from Nigeria, Dr. Bello Mode, saved a key hospital ward on the Bulgarian Black Sea Coast from closure, BNT reports. Dr. Bello Mode headed the pediatrics department in the city of Kavarna, ensuring continuous access to healthcare for children from the entire region at an extremely critical moment for the medical facility.

The decision of the foreign specialist turned out to be key not only for the existence of the children's ward itself, but also for the overall functioning of the municipal hospital. The situation on the verge of survival was reached after the previous resident of pediatrics chose to continue his professional path in a larger city. In parallel, the previous head of the department is retiring on a well-deserved rest at the age of 83.

The lack of specialists would have left children from two neighboring coastal municipalities without adequate pediatric care. The medical facility in Kavarna serves not only the local population, but also the residents of the neighboring municipality of Shabla. The agreement of Dr. Bello Mode to take over the leadership position guarantees the continuation of the normal work process and the peace of mind of hundreds of families in the area.