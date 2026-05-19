The Road Agency removed the asphalt on a section near Oryahovo, but is not laying new ones

How is a republican road in the North-West repaired? The example is from Oryahovo. There, a 7 km section had asphalt removed even before the elections, and new ones are not being laid. According to the Road Agency, the repair deadline has not expired, but according to the people, there will be no repair.

"The road is a tragedy. It is not being worked on. We broke our cars", says a resident of Selanovtsi. The situation is intolerable, and the villagers have paid vignettes to drive on this road.

Why are repairs starting when there is no money to finish it, the angry residents ask. "This is some kind of complete madness".

"It is difficult for doctors to come. Daily travel on such a road demotivates a person to travel", says Dr. Hristov.

"I want to ask API why it had to break the road like that, for so long. There was enough time for the road to become a track.

"This is a very old and totally ineffective form of road management, without any real, personal responsibility. The real people who manage the processes are in the dark, some directors are appointed who are severely inadequate in most cases, the staff is totally exhausted, they do not have any staff and are heavily financed", said Rosen Dobrev, mayor of Oryahovo