The mayor of the village of Karamantsi was removed from office

The Municipal Election Commission (MEC) in Mineralni Bani terminated the powers of the mayor of the village of Karamantsi in the municipality of Muren Ibryam. The MEC's decision was published on the election administration's website.

An incompatibility of the position held with participation in a commercial company, which Ibryam did not terminate within the statutory period, was established.

Ibryam's commercial activity was terminated only on May 27, 2025, and for the period from December 6, 2023 until that date, he was in a state of incompatibility, the MEC's decision explains.

The procedure for terminating the powers of the mayor of the village of Karamantsi was initiated after a signal from the Chairman of the Municipal Council in Mineralni Bani Sunay Hasan on May 1. Subsequently, the person concerned submitted a statement to the MEC, attaching documents to it, which, however, the MEC considers insufficient to substantiate his objections.

Now the Municipal Council must appoint a temporary acting mayor until new early elections are held.