Midas' Rain! Bulgarian Gambling Company Wants to Collect All Revenues from BANGARANGA and DARA

Application for registration of trademark BANGARANGA filed! And no, not from DARA / Darina Yotova or any record company!

YESTERDAY - 17.05.2026, an application for registration of a European trademark BANGARANGA was filed. The application still does not contain any data about the applicant, but given the fact that Bulgarian is indicated as the first language of the proceedings, as well as that the representative is a Bulgarian lawyer, there is no doubt which country the applicant is from.

This is what Attorney Diana Popova is concerned about.

The trademark has been applied for gambling products and services. I am looking forward to seeing who is the applicant for the application and what the reaction will be, writes Attorney Diana Popova.

The attempt to register the trademark comes at a time of immense popularity for the song. Just days ago, the performance brought Bulgaria first place and a historic victory at the 70th edition of the contest in Vienna. Thanks to this success, our country acquired the right to host the musical format in 2027. Dozens of artists congratulated the singer.

Interest in the song began to grow months before the grand finale in the Austrian capital. In the first hours after its premiere during the national selection, it topped the official online charts. The subsequent presentation of the official video, in which DARA relied on energetic choreography and a strong visual presence of clowns, additionally generated millions of views.

The desire to use the title for gambling purposes coincides with the mass euphoria in the country. Hundreds of fans, relatives and journalists welcomed the singer at the Sofia airport after her return. The road to the top was a difficult one, as earlier in the year the singer considered quitting the competition due to stress. She stayed in the competition and described the first place to the media as a strong start for her future international career.

The European Intellectual Property Office is yet to review the submitted documentation. It is expected that the name of the applicant in the procedure will be officially published in the European register in the coming weeks.