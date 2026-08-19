The Cabinet adopted a Decision on the preparation and conduct of the presidential elections on October 25

The Council of Ministers adopted a Decision on the preparation and conduct of the elections for President and Vice-President of the Republic of Bulgaria on October 25, 2026, the government press service announced.

The Council of Ministers assigns the Minister of Innovation and Digital Transformation the coordination of the implementation of activities related to the organizational and technical preparation of the elections, including activities to coordinate with the Central Election Commission the terms and conditions for the production, delivery and storage of election papers and materials.

The Minister of Interior should organize the implementation of activities within the competence of the Ministry of Interior in connection with the preparation and conduct of the elections, and the Minister of Regional Development and public works - to coordinate the activities related to the preparation and publication of the electoral lists. The Minister of Innovation and Digital Transformation is assigned to organize the activities related to the technical provision of video surveillance and video recording under Art. 57, para. 1, item 34 of the Electoral Code, including by concluding the necessary contracts for this purpose.

The Minister of Finance will submit to the Council of Ministers a draft tariff according to which parties, coalitions and initiative committees pay for election broadcasts on the Bulgarian National Television and the Bulgarian National Radio and their regional centers. The Minister of Foreign Affairs should organize the preparation and conduct of the elections outside the country. The Minister of Justice will organize the activities related to the preparation and conduct of the elections in places of deprivation of liberty, he is also assigned to issue the penal decrees under Art. 496, para. 3, sentence two of the Electoral Code.

According to the government decision, the Minister of Innovation and Digital Transformation, the Minister of the Interior, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works and the Minister of Justice will inform the Prime Minister about the progress of the election preparations until the announcement of the election results.