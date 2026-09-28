Bulgarian woman in £54m UK fraud gets welfare benefits again

Bulgarian Tsvetka Todorova, convicted of taking part in a £54m UK welfare fraud, has been reinstated on her monthly Universal Credit after being released from prison. She has served approximately half of her three-year sentence, which was imposed in May 2024, the Daily Express reports.

Todorova was part of a group of five Bulgarian nationals who made thousands of false Universal Credit claims. According to the Crown Prosecution Service, the scheme ran for more than four years - from October 2016 to May 2021 - through three so-called welfare factories in London. They were used to create fictitious rental agreements, fake pay slips and forged letters from employers, doctors and schools.

All five participants have pleaded guilty to charges related to fraud and money laundering. The investigation seized hundreds of sets of documents, cash, a luxury car and designer goods. The prosecution described the case as the largest welfare fraud case to reach a court in the UK.

Todorova still owes over 82,000 pounds

At a confiscation hearing in January 2026, Todorova was ordered to repay 101,201.78 pounds. So far, 18,228.14 pounds have been paid, the publication claims, citing the Sun newspaper. The unpaid amount thus amounts to nearly £83,000.

According to data cited by the Daily Express, Todorova was personally recognized as having benefited from £263,514 from the scheme. The Crown Prosecution Service confirmed that the execution of the confiscation order is continuing.

„I have been on benefits again since December 30“

Todorova stated to journalists that she is receiving social support again, while her husband receives the majority of the household payment under Universal Credit.

„I love this place, it is good here and it has helped me. I have been on benefits again since December 30. It will be about £200 a month. I am not allowed to work. "My husband gets over £1,000 on Universal Credit," says Todorova.

She also claims that they are both depressed. She says she has high blood pressure and her husband suffers from severe back pain.

Universal Credit rules require a joint application when an applicant lives with a partner, with the amount depending on income, savings and household circumstances. For EU citizens, settled status may also be required.

Todorova also faces possible deportation. Failure to comply with the confiscation order could lead to further imprisonment while prosecutors continue to seek recovery of the award.

Sources: Sun