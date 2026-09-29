Academician Nikolay Denkov: A historic moment for Bulgarian national dignity!

A historic moment for Bulgarian national dignity!

It took longer than expected and many diplomatic efforts of several Bulgarian governments - but one of our dreams came true today.

This was noted on "Facebook" acad. Nikolay Denkov.

The mortal remains of Tsar Samuil will finally be laid to rest in a Bulgarian temple.

And we Bulgarians can once again bow before our heroic ruler on our native land.

We thank Prime Minister Mitsotakis for this gesture, which elevates the friendly Bulgarian-Greek relations, which have been developed particularly actively since 2022, to an even higher level.

This is an exceptional success for our national self-esteem and memory. And it comes in time to show that only with joint efforts can we build a Bulgaria that respects its past, values its present and looks confidently towards its future.