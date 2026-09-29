Kostadinov from Silistra: I talk to every Bulgarian citizen, because there is the answer to every question about Bulgaria

The presidential candidate from "Vazrazhdane", Kostadin Kostadinov, presented five main priorities during his visit to the city of Silistra.

Independence, prosperity, security, scientific and educational prosperity are the foundation of a strong state, Kostadinov stated categorically.

He also raised the topic of the demographic crisis in which the region finds itself and regretfully said that only "Vazrazhdane" poses this important issue as the main one, and the political organization has a developed program to overcome it.

In the conversation with citizens and the media, Kostadinov also touched on the topic of the president's powers. He recalled that two and a half years ago, the political organization took the initiative to change the constitution based on the French model in 1958.

“The then President Charles de Gaulle changed the governance model in France. The semi-presidential republic means that the president governs, appoints the government, controls the executive branch, but the parliament, in turn, has the opportunity to overthrow the government, controls the president, and he is accountable to the parliament.”, said Kostadinov, justifying the proposal of “Vazrazhdane” to increase the president's powers.

Another important topic that the presidential candidate raised is the security of the Bulgarian border. Kostadinov is categorical that it should be guaranteed by the Bulgarian army. When asked by a journalist whether he had served in the army, he replied:

“Yes, I was in the barracks. I served in Balchik in 2002 at the Recruit Training Center – then it was the Air Force Recruit School. After that, I continued my service in unit 52860, I remember it to this day. This is the unit, which is one of the two remaining units that defend the air over Varna and generally over Northeastern Bulgaria with missiles, the other one being in Kichevo. The bad thing, however, is that since 2002, the unit I swore an oath to in Balchik no longer exists – it was liquidated. The unit in Kichevo has not received even a single round of additional armament. When I was a corporal, because I was drafted as a corporal in the Air Force, the weapons we had then were extremely outdated, and I served 24 years ago.”, said Kostadinov.

He categorically stated that the candidates of “Vazrazhdane” will tour every regional city to seek a conversation with every Bulgarian citizen, because that is where the answer to all questions about Bulgaria lies.

“We have a past to be proud of. But the future cannot be built with the concepts, fears and divisions of the transition. We cannot constantly choose between foreign ready-made answers. We cannot always have someone else think for us. Bulgarian society must finally formulate its new collective goal.

And this goal must come in a different way. Not from self-proclaimed politicians or foreign embassies, but from the depths and dreams of the Bulgarian people. Our dream for Bulgaria is clear - strong, independent and prosperous. Bulgaria that determines its own national interest. Bulgaria that can talk and build partnerships both in the East and in the West, without giving up its sovereignty. Bulgaria with a strong army and protected borders,” Kostadinov is categorical.

Yesterday he also visited the town of Dulovo, where he donated textbooks on Homeland Studies for grades 1-4, of which he is the author, to the community center “Byalata lastovitsa”.

Today his tour continues in the town of Ruse, the town of Byala and the town of Dve mogili.