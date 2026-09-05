Ilin Dimitrov: We expect a 25-30% growth in German tourists in 2027.

We expect a 25-30% growth in German tourists in 2027. This was said on the show “This Saturday“ by the Minister of Tourism Ilin Dimitrov.

“It is still early for a final assessment, as the season continues. The weather is wonderful, the sea is nice and clean, there is interest, it is calm, and the prices are good. Let's enjoy a nice September, and we will be able to make the final assessment in October“, Dimitrov pointed out.

According to him, the objective truth is that the season started complicated, but then reached levels close to last year's. “May and June were weaker due to the lack of certain markets - in the case of Germany. After that, the situation stabilized and, if the weather remains favorable, I am optimistic that the results will be similar to last year's - with a deviation of about 2%“.

“The main reason for the difficult start is the loss of the German market due to a management error by the previous regular cabinet. In October 2025, two major players in the market entered into conflict and no compensation mechanism was found. We lost about 200 thousand airplane seats and that is why May and June were weaker. Subsequently, the industry and the government managed to make up for this decline and the expectations are that the season will be similar to last year“, he pointed out.

Dimitrov shared that representatives of the tourism sector are emphasizing charter flights and longer stays for tourists. “This is exactly the direction we are working in. The good news is that after numerous meetings we can report a return of German tourists. For the next season, we have negotiated about 150-160 thousand new airplane seats and we expect an additional increase. This will change the picture in the 2027 season“.

“We expect not just a return, but reaching levels close to those of 2019, before COVID. Compared to this year, we expect double-digit growth of about 25-30%“, explained the minister.

According to him, German tourists are important because they come earlier, stay longer and travel on charter flights. Charter programs are at least 7 days.

“This is also key for Bulgarian tourism. When hotels open earlier, they can offer good conditions to both Bulgarian and Romanian tourists. Thus, the complexes start working earlier, the hotels are filled and the season starts at a better pace“, he emphasized.

According to him, where the price increase was reasonable, the results are good. Where there was an attempt at speculation, the results are not so good. “The strength of Bulgarian tourism is the wide range of services – from low-budget to high-class offers“.

“The tax should be one and paid by everyone. That is why we will change the way our main software for reporting overnight stays functions. Short-term rentals - apartments offered through platforms such as Booking and Airbnb - will be added to it,“, he pointed out.

According to Dimitrov, this way it will be known who operates and where and what services it offers. “The goal is not only to increase tax revenues, but for the funds to be used effectively. We want half of the tourist tax to be used for advertising and air connectivity. Advertising without good connectivity and more flights does not have the necessary effect“.

“We also envisage decentralization of the process - municipalities together with local communities to determine what these funds should be used for. The goal is for Bulgaria to have more festivals, events and concerts, especially on the periphery of the season - in May, June and September. This way we will attract more tourists and extend the season“, he added.