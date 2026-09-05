Todor Tagarev: Radev forgets that our well-being is due to the fact that we are part of Europe

The situation at the Leipzig airport is much more than a provocation. These drones were with combat units. One of them was found near a Ukrainian plane. If this drone had exploded, we might have seen very heavy damage. Russia's first goal was to damage the ammunition, and then perhaps it was done as a provocation towards Ukraine. This was stated by former Minister of Defense Prof. Todor Tagarev in the program “Offensive with Lyubo Ognyanov” on NOVA NEWS.

He commented on the arson in Germany and the use of Molotov cocktails, for which three Bulgarians were accused. “Russia will certainly use anyone they can convince to work in their interest. The problem with Bulgarians is that brainwashing is going on very strongly. We have parties that are inciting people against Ukraine”, he believes.

”The topics that Prime Minister Rumen Radev puts up for public discussion are two steps back and five steps away from the European debate. Week after week he begins to demonstrate actions against our European interest”, Tagarev believes.

”Radev forgets that our well-being is due to the fact that we are part of Europe. He sees it as something that is different from us. We are not different from the rest. Not only does he essentially divide us with his words, but he also promotes Kremlin theses. In my opinion, this is a policy to support his electorate, and outside our country it means nothing”, the former minister also said.

“Every Russian diplomat has tasks to support Russian aggression. Can you imagine Radev expelling such a diplomat. I can't. No matter what information he is given”, he specified.

Regarding the visit of NATO Assistant Secretary General Scott Bray, he stated that the meeting of both Rumen Radev and Iliana Yotova with him was a weak move on their part. “In this way, they are trying to do something for Bulgaria's Euro-Atlantic role”, Tagarev concluded.