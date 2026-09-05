Record in "Sheinovo: 5 babies born in 10 minutes

A real medical precedent and immense joy shook the capital's Second General Hospital “Sheinovo“. Total five babies were born naturally in just 10 minutes, the management of the medical facility officially announced. The unusual event took place on September 4, 2026, mobilizing the entire medical staff on duty.

During this extremely dynamic moment, four of the hospital's five delivery rooms were occupied simultaneously. Three of the women gave birth to one child each, and the fourth mother gave birth to twins. According to the teams on duty, the births went in complete synchrony and without complications for the mothers and the newborn babies.

From the hospital “Sheinovo“ emphasize that supporting natural childbirth remains a top priority for their team, as long as it is completely safe for the health of the mothers and children. The professionalism and quick response of the doctors and midwives have helped to successfully welcome the new life in this record-breaking shift.

Information about the happy event quickly became the most commented topic on social networks, after it was initially shared on the official profile of the medical facility.