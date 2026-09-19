Simeonov: Lukoil has raw material and is operating normally

“Lukoil Neftochim Burgas“ has sufficient raw material and is operating normally, special manager Evgeni Simeonov told BNT. According to him, the refinery can export diesel and gas oil without threatening the supply of the Bulgarian market.

Simeonov also pointed out that the company cannot compensate for fuel prices from its profit, because this would lead to decapitalization. He stated that the company operates at a minimal margin and that it is too early to talk about a final financial result for the year.

Supplies from different parts of the world

According to the special manager, “Lukoil Neftochim Burgas“ uses over 52 types of oil supplied from South America, Africa, Libya, Iraq and Norway. He emphasized that the Bulgarian market is not served by Russian oil and that as a special manager he is a guarantor of this.

Simeonov also stated that between the Bulgarian government and the owner of “Lukoil“ there was no agreement on crude oil supplies, and the talks were related to the management and protection of the company's assets.

Costs and price pressure

According to him, the refinery also has additional costs, including paying for carbon emissions and more expensive insurance for ships that pass through the Black Sea due to the risk of drone attacks. He pointed out that these factors have an impact on the price of fuel.

Simeonov described the government's measures against high fuel prices as reasonable and said that reducing the excise duty on propane-butane is a good step because it is used for both transportation and household needs.

What is known about the management of „Lukoil“

Evgeni Simeonov was appointed as a special commercial manager of the „Lukoil“ group of companies in Bulgaria following a decision by the Council of Ministers in June, and his name was subsequently entered in the Commercial Register. In June, the parliament also adopted amendments to the law that changed some of the powers of the special manager.

Earlier, BTA reported that the oil for „Lukoil Neftochim Burgas“ is agreed by the end of September, and the company expects fuel prices to decrease. In the publication, BTA quotes Simeonov as saying that supplies are secured and that the refinery continues to operate without interruption.

The topic of fuel prices and security of supply remains in the spotlight, after the state announced measures to ease the pressure on households and businesses in recent weeks.

Sources: BNT, BTA, Council of Ministers, National Assembly, Commercial Register