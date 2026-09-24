Taxi prices in Sofia are rising

The prices for taxi transportation of passengers on the territory of the Sofia Municipality will increase by 5.3% from January 1, 2027, the Sofia Municipal Council (SOC) decided. The decision was adopted with 35 votes “for“, six “against“ and five “abstained“.

The Sofia Municipal Council determined the minimum and maximum prices for taxi transportation of passengers per kilometer of mileage on the territory of the Sofia Municipality for 2027 based on the Unified Methodology for Automatic Indexation of Taxi Transportation Prices approved by the Council of October 23, 2025 of the SOS.

From January 1, 2027, the minimum daily tariff for taxi transportation will be 0.77 euros per kilometer, and the minimum nighttime tariff - 0.89 euros per kilometer. The maximum daily tariff will be 1.31 euros per kilometer, and the maximum nighttime tariff - 1.60 euros per kilometer.

Thus, compared to the prices in force for 2026, the minimum daily tariff increases from 0.73 to 0.77 euros per kilometer, the minimum night tariff - from 0.84 to 0.89 euros, the maximum daily tariff - from 1.24 to 1.31 euros, and the maximum night tariff - from 1.52 to 1.60 euros per kilometer.

The increase is 5.3%, calculated according to the Unified Methodology for Automatic Indexation. It includes three components - inflation with a weight of 75%, minimum wage with a weight of 15% and fuel with a weight of 10%. For the period September 2025 - August 2026, the accumulated inflation is 5.9%, the growth of the minimum wage is 12.63%, and the average price of the main types of fuels has decreased by 10.42%. As a result, the overall price update index is 5.3%.

The report states that the methodology aims to ensure transparency, objectivity, predictability and impartiality in setting tariffs, using official macroeconomic and statistical indicators of the National Statistical Institute and the Council of Ministers.

During the discussion, municipal councilor Voyslav Todorov from the “BSP for Bulgaria“ stated that the law obliges municipal councils to set minimum and maximum prices annually, but does not oblige them to increase them every year. He opposed the decision, stating that in his opinion automatic indexation limits competition.

The municipal councilor from “Continuing the Change - Democratic Bulgaria“ Boyko Dimitrov pointed out that the SOS is fulfilling a legal obligation, and in his words, the methodology adopted last year provides a justification for setting prices. He raised the question of the existence of specific arguments against the 6% increase mentioned during the debate.

The report also states that the municipal administration has received a proposal from industry organizations in the sector to update prices by 10 percent for 2027. However, the methodology proposed by the SO for the update is by 5.3 percent.

The decision also gives consent for a grace period until December 31, 2026 for the introduction and programming of the new tariffs in electronic taxi meters with fiscal memory. The new minimum and maximum prices will be the only valid tariffs for taxi transportation on the territory of Sofia Municipality from January 1, 2027.