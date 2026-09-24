Temenuzhka Petkova: When GERB returns to power, all these unfair taxes will be canceled

The government of Prime Minister Rumen Radev has categorically abandoned the request and promises with which it won the parliamentary majority in the elections in April this year - to keep the tax system as it is, not to increase taxes and not to introduce new tax burdens for Bulgarian citizens and businesses. This was stated by GERB MP Temenuzhka Petkova regarding the presented tax changes for 2027, a FOCUS reporter reported.

According to her, from the proposals presented yesterday, it has become clear that this will not be the case in 2027, and probably in the future.

"For us at the GERB political party, as a party that is a right-wing party, a conservative people's party, a key place is occupied by private initiative, the development and stimulation of business, because it is precisely it that generates the country's gross domestic product, which creates wealth, which provides jobs“, said Petkova.

She indicated that GERB has followed with "huge concern” the presentation of the tax changes, from which it became clear that the so-called "profit tax" is being introduced, which will be in the amount of 33%.

"This tax will in practice affect a series of economic sectors, sectors that generate income, sectors that provide jobs, remuneration for their employees. This tax is in practice a sanction for those who work, who are enterprising, who make a profit", she said.

According to Petkova, the measure represents a serious blow to Bulgarian business and a bad signal to investors, as it lacks predictability.

"Someone won the elections, took power and declared that he would not increase taxes, would not raise new taxes. Every investor has made his own calculations based on this request. And at a time when a 33% excess profit tax suddenly appears, this, of course, makes every investor hesitant“, said Petkova.

She also commented on the planned increase in the tax assessment of buildings. According to her, this will lead to an increase in the tax that citizens pay, and the change will be implemented in stages over the next three years.

"At the end of the third year, 2029, the tax on buildings, as a result of this increase in the tax assessment, which Bulgarian citizens pay, will be doubled. So people should be aware of what they are actually facing“, she said.

Petkova also touched on the intention to introduce an excise tax on cars with a power of over 250 kilowatts. According to her, the measure will also affect owners of electric cars.

"Here the intention is obviously to take from the richest and give to the poorer, but what does it actually turn out to be? The people who have acquired and use electric cars will also be the victims of this measure", she pointed out.

Regarding the changes to the Public Finances Act, Petkova stated that some of the proposals remove texts that, according to GERB, were violated by the government with the State Budget Act for 2026 and whose declaration as unconstitutional the party has requested from the Constitutional Court.

"There is a text - there is a problem, there is no text - there is no problem. Apparently, this is the motto of "Progressive Bulgaria" regarding this bill," Petkova said. She stated that GERB will support tax breaks related to raising children.

"However, we do not agree to give with one hand and take with the other from Bulgarian citizens and Bulgarian businesses", she pointed out and stated that in addition to the excessive deficit procedure, which according to her the government has introduced, there are currently "excess taxes".

"And then, when GERB returns to power, and this, be sure, will happen, all these unfair taxes will be eliminated and canceled", said Temenuzhka Petkova.

Regarding the planned changes to the Gambling Law, Petkova stated that GERB considers some of them to be "a step in the right direction", but warned of the risk of the gray sector expanding.

"We believe that this is a step in "This is the right direction, but very serious attention must be paid here to the possible risks of a large part of this business going into the grey sector. It must be approached very carefully and precisely," she said.