RIA on vignettes: No European obligation for toll motorways from 2030.

Agency “Road Infrastructure“ confirms that at the moment there is no European requirement for Bulgaria to switch from vignette to kilometer charging for vehicles up to 3.5 tons from March 25, 2030.

This is stated by the Road Safety Institute, referring to an official response from the RIA to the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works.

The RIA letter explicitly states that “for vehicles up to 3.5 tons, the current European regulatory framework does not set the date of March 25, 2030 as the deadline for the mandatory switch from time-based charging to distance-based charging“.

According to the Institute, this clarification is important, because during a briefing in Plovdiv, Prime Minister Rumen Radev and Regional Minister Ivan Shishkov presented the information in a way that creates the impression of a European obligation for Bulgaria to introduce kilometer charging for light vehicles as well and light commercial vehicles up to 3.5 tons after 2030.

The Institute points out that the European directive does indeed provide for a change from March 25, 2030, but it refers to heavy vehicles over 3.5 tons and vignette charging on the core TEN-T network.

For vehicles up to 3.5 tons, the European framework provides for an assessment by the European Commission by March 25, 2027, after which future changes may be proposed.

The API also points out that various options for the development of road charging with a horizon of 2030-2032 are currently being discussed, including a possible phased transition to charging based on distance traveled.

The Institute for Road Safety emphasizes that the discussed option does not constitute a European obligation. The organization expects the Council of Ministers and the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works to clarify why something is presented to the public as an obligation from 2030, which, according to the official response of the RIA, is not enshrined in the current European regulatory framework.