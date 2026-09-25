Lyudmila Petkova: The increase in the tax assessment of properties will not affect the "garbage" fee

The increase in the tax assessment will not affect the "garbage" tax, but only on property taxes, specified Deputy Minister of Finance Lyudmila Petkova, quoted by the Bulgarian National Radio.

The Ministry of Finance is proposing a scale with which next year the assessments will increase by 30%, and in the next two years - by 35 percent.

Petkova herself has calculated how the tax on the 70 square meter apartment in which she lives will change:

"Actually, the "buildings" tax, I can also say for my apartment, what I calculated in the bill, three quarters is basically the "household waste" tax, one quarter is from the "buildings" tax. In my case, the real estate tax will increase by 15 euros for the next year."

The excess profits of companies that do not reinvest them in the Bulgarian economy, but export them abroad, will be taxed.

This is how Deputy Minister of Finance Lyudmila Petkova motivated, after a question from the Bulgarian National Radio, the proposal for a one-time taxation of the excess profits of commercial banks, quick loan companies, exchange offices, insurance companies and telecommunications companies.

"These few sectors form over 60% of the excess profits realized by all economic sectors, and in some sectors the profit realized in six years exceeds 588% profit growth. Not all of them that have excess profits, but only 60% of the enterprises, because the other enterprises are manufacturing enterprises, agriculture, in transport and we believe that these enterprises, even if they have excess profits, we have analyzed, they reinvest them. We are targeting sectors that do not reinvest profits in the Bulgarian economy and in Bulgarian citizens, but export and support foreign economies," explained Petkova.