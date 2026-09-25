Gyurov on the declaration on Ukraine: We cannot make a common move with 50 countries and the next day justify ourselves for it

Bulgaria joined the joint statement of 51 countries at the UN. It condemns Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine, insists on a complete, immediate and unconditional ceasefire and genuine peace negotiations. It defends international law, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. It insists on freedom of navigation in the Black Sea and the return of the abducted Ukrainian children. A day later, the government explained that our position “is not fully reflected”. And the president - that such a statement “is not signed“.

This is what presidential candidate Andrey Gyurov wrote on Facebook in connection with the UN declaration on Ukraine and the position of the Bulgarian side.

"If we have reservations, they should be expressed before approval, not after. We cannot make a joint move with 50 countries and the next day justify ourselves for it", said Gyurov.

And he added: "The so-called “multi-vector“ approach does not make Bulgaria more independent. It makes it inconsistent and unreliable for our partners".

Bulgaria must defend its positions without fear. To be among the countries that uphold the rules, international law and its own national interests. Consistently. Without excuses and ambiguous explanations, added Andrey Gyurov.