Denkov: This cannot continue - a president speaking the opposite of what the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has submitted as a decision

Co-chairman of “We continue the change“ Nikolay Denkov with sharp criticism of the ruling party regarding foreign policy.

"We see another case of foreign policy of the "here there is, here there is not" type. Just as we had a Prime Minister and a Foreign Minister who from Kiev and Paris said opposite things, now we see the head of a delegation, a president speaking the opposite of what the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has submitted as a decision of the Bulgarian government to support Ukraine. This cannot continue like this anymore, there is no country that behaves like this with its institutions, there is no way that others can respect us when we do not respect ourselves," he explained.

In his words, this is a "shame" and expressed hope that this will change once and for all.

Earlier today, reactions from opposition politicians were caused by Bulgaria's position on the joint declaration in support of Ukraine, published before the UN Security Council meeting in New York.

The reason for the criticism was the discrepancy between the position of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the explanations of President Iliana Yotova regarding the way in which the country joined the document.