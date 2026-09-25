National Social Security Institute: The average social security income for July is 1015.10 euros

The amount of the average social security income for the country for July is 1015.10 euros, and for the period from August 1, 2025 to July 31 of this year the average social security income is 1000.93 euros. This was announced by the National Social Security Institute (NSSI).

The determined average monthly social security income for the country for the specified period is used to calculate the amounts of newly granted pensions in August 2026, the NSSI added.

Pension expenses as of August 2026 were over 8.8 billion euros, according to NSSI data. Compared to the same period in 2025, pension expenses are 781.1 million euros (9.7%) more.

The number of pensioners for August 2026 is 2,067,988, which is an increase of 10,036 (0.5%) pensioners compared to August 2025. The average monthly pension amount of a pensioner for August 2026 is 557.60 euros.