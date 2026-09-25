Baby dies hours after birth in Tutrakan, parents seek answers

A newborn baby died in the hospital in Tutrakan just hours after his birth on September 10. A pre-trial investigation has been initiated into the case under the supervision of the District Prosecutor's Office in Silistra, and the exact cause of death has not yet been definitively established.

The child's parents, Kristina and Zdravko Zdravkovi, claim to BTV that their baby Matej was left unattended in the neonatology unit for most of the night. The father says he received a call from the doctor who performed the section, who explained to him that the midwife had fed the child around two in the morning, and during the next visit at around five thirty in the morning, she had declared him dead.

The family is demanding an investigation, as according to their information, no one had visited the newborn during that time period. The mother adds that during the preparation for the operation, the electricity in the medical facility went out twice, and the staff had difficulties with the generator.

The Tutrakan Multi-Profile Hospital for Active Treatment stated in a written position that all circumstances surrounding the child's condition and the actions of the medical staff are subject to an official investigation. The hospital added that the final autopsy report is not yet ready and it would not be correct to comment on the reasons before all necessary tests are completed.

The Ministry of Health and the Executive Agency for Medical Supervision announced that they have not yet received an official report about the tragic case, but the police in Tutrakan are already working on the complaint filed by the parents.