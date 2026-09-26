An accident between a truck and a passenger car closed the road between the villages of Musina and Balvan

The traffic for all motor vehicles is temporarily restricted at the 50th kilometer on the Musina - Balvan road, in the area of the Pavlikeni village of Musina, the “Road Infrastructure“ Agency announced. The cars are waiting on site, and the traffic is regulated by a team of “Traffic Police“. Drivers should drive with increased caution and at a reasonable speed.

For BTA, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Veliko Tarnovo explained that at around 12:30 p.m. there was an accident between a passenger car and a truck. The driver of the car was injured and was taken to the emergency room at the hospital in the old capital.

The police added that there were two more crashed cars in the villages of Resen and Stambolovo, but no one was seriously injured. The passengers in them have bruises.