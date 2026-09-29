PP: The diplomatic efforts of the Petkov cabinet are yielding results

Greece is expected to hand over the remains of Tsar Samuil to Bulgaria within the week, announced “We Continue the Change“ on “Facebook”, referring to a publication by the Greek publication “Naftemboriki”. The party defines the expected transfer as recognition of the diplomatic efforts of the “Petkov“ cabinet.

The translation of the article shared by the PP states that the initiative began in 2022, when then-Prime Minister Kiril Petkov and Deputy Prime Minister Assen Vassilev worked for closer cooperation with Athens in energy, electricity interconnections, logistics, ports and infrastructure.

Against the backdrop of the energy crisis, the two have also raised the issue of returning the remains of Tsar Samuil to Bulgaria, the cited material says.

According to the publication, the topic was raised at the highest political level. For the transfer to take place, the Greek side had to obtain, among other things, the consent of the Greek Orthodox Church.

In the shared text, the expected transfer is presented as a gesture with strong historical and symbolic value for relations between the two countries. The publication links the development to Petkov's initiative and emphasizes the importance of the issue for Bulgarian society.

„Recognition of the diplomatic efforts of the „Petkov“ cabinet“, wrote „Continuing the Change“ to the publication.