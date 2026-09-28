In Germany, the number of orders for electric vehicles from Volkswagen exceeds the number of orders for cars with internal combustion engines

The change of eras in the automotive sector has entered a decisive phase, after for the first time in the history of its German market, Volkswagen recorded more demand for its electric ID. family than for traditional models with internal combustion engines. However, this resounding market success of clean technologies requires a lightning-fast reorganization of the global production network so that the group can meet the record demand and at the same time optimize its plants for the future.

The transformation is already palpable in the industrial facilities. The Emden plant is introducing extra shifts to meet the strong demand for the ID.7 liftback and station wagon, while the Zwickau production line is working at full speed for the updated ID.3 Neo. The real hit on the market is the compact ID.Polo, which has already collected over 40,000 orders in Europe and was named winner of the affordable car category at the “German Car of the Year“ competition. The influx is fueled by the expansion of the range with more affordable city models, combined with the rise in fossil fuel prices, and next year the brand is preparing an even more price-oriented offer - the future ID.up!.

The change in consumer preferences naturally changes the load on the individual capacities. As buyers increasingly choose electric vehicles, the historic Wolfsburg plant is adjusting its annual production plan for the Golf, Tiguan and Tayron from 600,000 to around 580,000 units, redirecting resources to new technologies. For the group, this is not a crisis but a delicate balancing act: while electric platforms are still struggling to achieve the margins of traditional cars, intensive cost reductions and technological leaps are paving the way for sustainable and highly profitable electrification.

The evolution in the design of the cars themselves is also bringing about a change in the way they are assembled. Electric drives consist of significantly fewer mechanical components, which simplifies the production process and requires a new employment profile. In order to maintain its competitiveness, Volkswagen is taking a high-tech and strategic approach to its German sites.

As part of this major transformation, the assembly of the petrol Golf will be temporarily moved to Puebla, Mexico, in the second half of 2027. This move opens up valuable space and capacity on German soil for the next big step - the complete modernization of the main plant, where the assembly lines for the future all-electric generations of the iconic Golf and T-Roc will be located. In this way, the brand is not just responding to demand, but is laying the foundations for the next decade, ensuring its leadership in the new era.