Victories, but not mayors! The far-right "Alternative for Germany" failed to materialize its success in the run-offs in Lower Saxony

The far-right “Alternative for Germany“ (AfG) failed to win mayoral posts in the run-offs that took place on Sunday in the northwestern German state of Lower Saxony, DPA reported, quoted by bTA.

A total of 123 run-offs were held to elect mayors and district leaders, after none of the candidates received the required 50% of the vote in the first round two weeks ago.

The German anti-immigration party had the opportunity to win a leadership position in the local government in Lower Saxony for the first time, with three of its candidates participating in the run-offs. However, all three were defeated by candidates from the main political parties.

In the city of Salzgitter, Mayor Frank Klingebihl of Chancellor Friedrich Merz's conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) was re-elected with 74.7% of the vote against AfD candidate Patricia Mayr, who received 25.3%.

In the first round two weeks ago, Klingebihl also led with 45.6% of the vote, while Mayr received 25.7%.

In Münster, in the Heidekreis district, independent candidate Anna Adamczak was elected mayor with 80.5% of the vote. AfD candidate Christoph Weynad received 19.5%.

In Bokenem near Hildesheim, independent candidate Jens Lühr won with 69.6% against AfD candidate Felix Muhl, who received 30.4%.

In Hanover, the capital of the state of Lower Saxony, Mayor Belit Onay of the Greens won the runoff with 61.5% of the vote, defeating Axel von der Oe of the center-left German Social Democratic Party (SPD), who received 38.5%.

The Hanover region will be led by Eva Bender of the SPD, who won 69.4% of the vote against Oliver Junck of the CDU, who received 30.6%.

All results are preliminary for now.