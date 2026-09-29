What will we give Greece for the relics of Tsar Samuil

„The return of the relics of Tsar Samuil to Bulgaria is an epochal event, and the agreement reached shows that diplomacy is yielding results". This was commented on the air of NOVA NEWS by the researcher of the Bulgarian Middle Ages and lecturer at the Faculty of History of Sofia University, Prof. Hristo Matanov.

„This was a surprise for me, as well as for many people. Obviously, diplomacy is yielding results“, said the historian.

He recalled that in 1969, the Greek archaeologist Nikolaos Moutsopoulos discovered the mortal remains of Tsar Samuil in the church of “Saint Achilles“ on Lake Prespa. According to Matanov, they were identified based on the severe wound that the ruler received during the Battle of Belasitsa. “He was seriously wounded and thanks to his son Gavril Radomir he crossed the Albanian mountains into Bulgarian territory“, Matanov explained.

According to him, the wound was deep and affected the right side of the body. It was inflicted with a sword from right to left.

According to the historian, it is now yet to be clear what Bulgaria will provide to Greece within the framework of the mutual understanding reached for the return of the relics.

Matanov suggested that these are church objects related to monasteries near Serres.“There is no greater value for the Greeks than these objects taken during World War II“, he commented.

The historian also commented on the possible reactions in North Macedonia. According to him, one of the options is to pass over the event in silence. Another option is to present it as part of the common historical destiny of Bulgaria and North Macedonia, and then as the division of the two countries along different paths after World War II. The third option, according to Matanov, is to focus attention on the question of what Bulgaria provided to Greece in exchange for the return of the relics.

The mortal remains of the Bulgarian Tsar Samuil will be welcomed with an official ceremony in Sofia on October 3. They will be transported from Greece to Bulgaria by a “Spartan“ plane, after which they will be laid in a special sarcophagus in the “St. Sophia“ church. This was stated by Prime Minister Rumen Radev before the start of the meeting of the Council of Ministers.