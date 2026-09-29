Peevski: There should be answers very soon - the whole truth about my flights. The whole truth about the guards

Ivan Demerdzhiev threatened that there will be answers very soon. That's right, Mr. Demerdzhiev! And I say this - there should be answers very soon - the whole truth about my flights, which is clear and categorical! The whole truth about the guards! Who, what and with whom did he steal and abuse.

This is stated in a position of the leader of the DPS Delyan Peevski, sent to the media. Here are more of Peevski's words:

But we also want the whole truth about the passports, about Demerdzhiev's 411 properties - signals that we have submitted to the prosecutor's office for months, during which deafening silence reigns! The explanations for this silence are clear - either there is a political umbrella, or fear. Or both. Which is not a good sign for a European, democratic country, in which institutions should do their job calmly and freely. And not be pressured and threatened or used for personal confrontation with political opponents.

By the way, recently Demerdzhiev has commented on the table and over a glass of wine about corruption schemes at the top of the PB elite. The question is whether he will have the courage and valor to work on these signals to reveal the whole truth, or will he remain a safe paper tiger.

Therefore, in order to guarantee full transparency and the opportunity to shed light on the facts and circumstances, the MRF Parliamentary Group will submit to the National Assembly a proposal to hear Ivan Demerdzhiev, Minister of the Interior, in connection with the pre-trial proceedings in which he is involved as an accused, due to an annex to the contract for the preparation of personal documents and for the companies owned or controlled by Ivan Demerdzhiev and his wife, through which they own a total of 411 properties (7 apartments and over 400 agricultural lands in the Plovdiv region) worth about 16.3 million leva, for which there have been signals submitted to the prosecutor's office, on which there has been no movement.

The second proposal that will be submitted by the MRF Parliamentary Group to the registry of the National Assembly is a proposal to hold a hearing of the Minister of the Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev regarding the submitted data on vicious practices related to public procurement for the installation of guardrails, as well as the available information regarding the allocation of funds paid under such procurements to finance flights for Delyan Peevski, the amount of expenses paid for these flights, their invoicing, the persons who paid the expenses and data on persons related to them.