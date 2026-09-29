The salaries of production workers at the plants of the largest Russian automobile concern AvtoVAZ have finally ceased to be a closely guarded secret. The revelations came personally from top management during an official visit to the machine-building division for casting and forging products in Tolyatti.

Alexander Ermolaev, who heads the key department for the production of cast iron and forged components (ICFPD), shared with journalists the specific financial parameters in the metallurgical unit. According to him, the average worker in the workshops receives an average of about 110,000 rubles (approximately 1,150 euros) per month, while experienced craftsmen and assembly masters earn between 120,000 and 130,000 rubles (approximately 1,250 - 1,360 euros). The real surprise, however, lies in the salary ceiling - the most highly qualified experts and engineers receive a solid 400,000 rubles (4,180 euros).

The acute labor shortage in the Russian industrial sector has forced the automaker to adopt an aggressive strategy of indexing income. In order to fill the gaping gaps on the assembly lines and prevent the outflow of personnel to other industrial giants, AvtoVAZ management has increased average wages at the plants by more than 20% over the past year. In addition to the basic salary, the company offers a package of social bonuses, overtime compensation and bonuses for fulfilling the production plan.

Such an incentive policy is critically important for maintaining the pace, as the load on the factories remains enormous. To date, the main assembly facilities of the concern are based in two directions - the industrial complexes in Tolyatti and Izhevsk, from whose halls the full range of the brand comes off.

Despite serious restructuring in the eastern market and restrictions on the supply of components, the brand continues to firmly hold its leading position in sales of new cars. Statistics for the past August show that buyers have made 29,225 deals for models with the Lada emblem. The absolute favorite of the local audience remains the budget model Granta, which recorded 11,192 units sold, whose starting price tag on the market starts at 850,000 rubles (about 8,880 euros).

Although these salaries are considered good for Russia, the parallel with European industrial standards reveals the serious gap in pay compared to Western competitors. While a craftsman in the Lada factories must rely on a monthly salary of about 1,250 - 1,360 euros, his colleagues on the assembly line in Germany receive significantly more solid amounts. In BMW factories, for example, the starting average monthly salary for an assembly line operator starts from about 3,500 to 4,200 euros, and with age and qualification, the gross salary easily exceeds 5,000 euros. Even the marginal €4,180 for the most valuable Russian engineers barely covers the entry-level salary of an experienced Bavarian specialist, proving why regulatory and operational pressures in Europe maintain dramatically higher levels of labor costs.