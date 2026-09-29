Nearly 16 tons of food and over 6,200 liters of beverages were seized in Pleven

Nearly 16 tons of food and over 6,200 liters of beverages that did not meet regulatory requirements were found by inspectors from the Regional Directorate for Food Safety (RDFS) - Pleven during an inspection of a wholesale food warehouse in the city. The inspection was carried out jointly with employees of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior - Pleven after receiving a signal, the press center of the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency announced.

The inspection found 14,396.744 kg of food of non-animal origin and 4,219.43 liters of beverages without the mandatory information in Bulgarian. For the specified quantities, at the time of the control, no documents of origin and safety were presented, which is why the goods were placed under seizure.

Another 1609.174 kg of food of non-animal origin and 2068.032 liters of expired beverages packaged in consumer packaging were found. An order for their destruction has been issued.

Among the foods found are chocolate desserts, jelly and chewy candies, chewing gum, coffee, lollipops, crackers, tomato puree, cake batters and others.

Non-conformities related to hygiene requirements and food storage conditions were also found at the site. Some of the packaged foods and bottled beverages were stored in open sheds under conditions that create conditions for contamination and access by pests.

A prescription is to be issued for the violations found and an act of establishing an administrative violation is to be drawn up. The actions in the case are continuing.

It has been established that the owner also manages a second site, to which inspectors have not been provided access for inspection. The site has been sealed until the necessary actions are taken.

The Food Agency also said that control over compliance with food safety requirements continues throughout the country.