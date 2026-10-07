NA discusses higher salaries for medical professionals

The National Assembly is discussing bills that could introduce higher minimum salaries for medical specialists. One of the proposals is for changes to the Law on Medical Institutions and was submitted by Ivaylo Shotev and a group of MPs from “We continue the change“. The bill has been included for the first vote.

Another bill proposes specific amounts of basic salaries. Dentists without a specialty and pharmacists without a specialty would receive at least 150% of the average gross salary. For nurses, midwives and other medical specialists, a basic salary of 140% of the average gross salary is provided.

The proposals have not yet been finally adopted

The consideration in the plenary hall is part of the legislative procedure. The mere inclusion of the projects on the agenda does not mean that the increase in salaries is already in force. After the first vote, discussions in committees, proposals between the two readings and a second vote may follow.

The topic of the remuneration of medical specialists is placed alongside other legislative proposals on the agenda. Among them are changes to the Cybersecurity Act, submitted by “Vazrazhdane“. According to the submitters, they should achieve „a better balance between national security and the development of the digital economy“.

Security activities are also on the agenda

A bill amending and supplementing the Private Security Activities Act, submitted by „Progressive Bulgaria“, has been included for a second vote. Thus, the deputies will discuss both the proposals for income in healthcare and changes to the rules for cybersecurity and private security.

Sources: bnrnews.bg