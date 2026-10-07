"Vazrazhdane": It is ridiculous that Radev does not know the cargo of the ship

„Vazrazhdane“ cast doubt on the information about the cargo of the sunken commercial ship ALFA WATAN in the Black Sea and accused Prime Minister Rumen Radev of not providing enough answers about the incident. The vessel was struck in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone and sank off the Bulgarian Black Sea coast.

„It is ridiculous that Radev does not know what the sunken ship was carrying“, said the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Tsoncho Ganev from the parliamentary rostrum. He admitted that there could have been weapons on board, but specified that he had no evidence and was only speaking about assumptions.

“In order to be sunk, it is unlikely that one of the ships was loaded with only wheat“, said Tsoncho Ganev.

In front of the Bulgarian National Radio, Ganev also questioned the expectations that the ships were transporting humanitarian aid. According to him, it must be clarified where the drones with which the two vessels were attacked came from, and whether they were Russian or Ukrainian.

What has been confirmed about the two ships

The sunken ALFA WATAN was sailing under the flag of Togo. Prime Minister Rumen Radev announced that after the strikes the ship suffered critical damage and sank. At the time of his statement, there was no official information about its cargo or the fate of the crew.

The other attacked ship is the ABLE, flying the flag of Palau. It was loaded with grain and was sailing south. Its crew was evacuated after the Bulgarian ship “Dioscuria“ headed to the scene of the incident.

So at the moment there is confirmed data about the grain cargo of the ABLE, but not about the cargo of the sunken ALFA WATAN. There is also no official confirmation of the claim that there were weapons on board the sunken ship.

The search for the crew continues

A rescue operation began after the sinking of the ALFA WATAN. An overturned boat and life jackets were found in the area, but the search for the crew members continues.

„Vazrazhdane“ also demanded that Bulgaria stop exporting weapons and ammunition to Ukraine, as well as financial support for Kiev.

Among the demands are the cessation of financial incentives for Kiev and the removal of Bulgaria's signature from declarations that condemn Russia and call for the return of territories, which, according to the party, makes our country take sides in the conflict. Ganev stressed that these actions depend solely on Prime Minister Rumen Radev, who must take responsibility, and not „agree with Zelensky what he has to say“.

The reason for the attack and the ownership of the drones used have not yet been officially established. Rumen Radev said he could not say whether the strikes were carried out by Russia or Ukraine.

Sources: bnrnews.bg, nova.bg, vesti.bg