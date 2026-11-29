A leaked Rosstat database confirms that 21 students were killed in the strike on the dormitory of the pedagogical college in Starobilsk on May 22, 2026. Focus reports this, citing the Russian opposition outlet “Important Stories,” which examined death records in the city.

According to the analysis, all those killed were civilian young people between 18 and 22 years old. They included two men and 19 women. Their dates of birth match those in the previously published list of victims.

The data also provides information about the causes of death. Fifteen people were listed as having died from mechanical asphyxia caused by compression of the chest and abdomen, while four suffered crushing injuries to the head. One of the records describes a shrapnel wound to the chest, while another cites cerebral edema caused by fractures of the skull bones.

No data found on military personnel killed

The journalists also checked whether the database contained records of servicemen killed in the same attack. All deaths in Russia, the occupied territories and the combat zone on May 22 were reviewed, as were deaths resulting from injuries in Starobilsk District through the end of the month.

According to “Important Stories,” this check found no other records indicating that military personnel had been killed in the strike. A separate review by “Mediazona” also found no data on servicemen killed in Starobilsk on May 22 or in the following days.

The leak of the database does not constitute an official publication by Rosstat. It confirms the number and ages of the victims, but in itself does not answer the question of what the target of the strike was or whether there was a military facility in the area.

Conflicting versions of the attack’s target

Russian authorities said that Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles had struck the educational complex and the dormitory where students were staying. Rescue operations ended on May 23, and the death toll was established at 21. Reuters reported that many young women were among the victims, noting that the information about the circumstances could not be independently verified.

Ukraine’s General Staff rejected the accusations of an attack on a civilian facility. According to the Ukrainian version, the target was the headquarters of the “Rubicon” unit, which trains unmanned aerial vehicle operators.

A week after the strike, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a “closed-door discussion” on Russia’s response. The casualty figures have now been confirmed by two independent analyses of the leaked database, but the dispute over the nature of the facility and the purpose of the attack remains unresolved.