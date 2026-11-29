Although the total number of insured cars stolen in Germany last year fell by nearly 14 percent, the losses for insurers reached a quarter of a billion euros, while expensive crossovers remain a prime target.

In 2025, criminals stole a total of 12,211 insured vehicles on German roads and from car parks, with the total value of the damage reaching a quarter of a billion euros. Data from the German Insurance Association show a decline of almost 14 percent compared with the previous year, but owners of expensive cars are unlikely to feel reassured. The average price of a missing vehicle remains high, amounting to around €20,775, and according to experts, similar preferences among thieves can be observed in other European Union countries as well, apart from the natural preference for local brands.

When it comes to pure statistics, people tend to favour their own brands – according to data from ADAC, which cites experts from the German Insurance Association, VW models are the most frequently stolen in absolute numbers. The logic behind this is entirely transparent and lies in the brand’s huge presence on German roads. However, the real appetite of experienced car thieves is focused on expensive SUV models and vehicles in the higher price segment, which offer a much more substantial haul.

Drivers of Japanese crossovers should be particularly vigilant, as six of the top ten most frequently targeted series belong to Toyota and its premium division Lexus. As for specific models, the third generation of the Land Rover Range Rover Sport confidently tops the list for theft frequency, followed in second and third place by the Toyota Land Cruiser and Lexus UX, respectively. The heaviest financial blow to insurance companies, however, is caused by the theft of Mercedes-Benz G-Class vehicles, with each stolen example resulting in an average payout of more than €126,000.

The geography of crime also reveals stark contrasts across the country. Berlin remains the undisputed capital of car theft, with the likelihood of being left without a car there ten times higher than the German average. At the opposite end of the spectrum are southern states such as Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg, where security levels for drivers are significantly higher.

Fortunately for affected owners, the financial loss resulting from such a crime is covered by partial or fully comprehensive insurance. Drivers also gain another advantage – the theft itself does not negatively affect their accumulated no-claims bonus. More broadly, analysts attribute the sustained decline in such offences to increasingly sophisticated security systems and modern immobilisers, which make criminals’ task considerably more difficult.